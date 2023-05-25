May 29: SW Muslims Call For Special Jum’ah Prayers For Tinubu, Nigeria

The Muslim leaders in the SouthWest region have called on Imams and Alfas in the country to hold special prayers during the Jumat service (Friday prayer) for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Nigeria.

The Wakeelu Muslimeen, SouthWest, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Iskil Awwal made the call while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The cleric made the call ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, May 29.

He said the special prayer is meant for the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and for the progress of the country.

He said “For the progress of Nigeria, I urge all Muslims both male and females that on the day of Jumah, most especially, Imams and Alfas should perform a special prayer for Nigeria for President Muhammed Buhari and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for God to make Nigeria a better country.

“We need peace in Nigeria. No country survives in hardship and war. We need to pray fervently for peace and progress in our country and for our coming president.”

The Muslim leader explained that the proposed special prayer is expected to be conducted throughout the country, especially, in the South West States and for God to bring comfort and abundant blessings to the country.

“We should pray that the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu should bring peace to Nigeria. So, all the Imams, Alfas and all Muslims should coordinate a special prayer throughout the country, especially in the South West states for the country to move forward and make Nigeria a progressive country with abundant blessings.”