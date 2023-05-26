May 29: SW Muslims Call For Special Jum’ah Prayers For Tinubu, Nigeria

South West Muslim leaders have called on Imams and Alfas to hold special prayers during the Jumat service (Friday prayer) for President-elect Bola Tinubu and Nigeria. The Wakeelu Muslimeen, South West, Edo and Delta states, Sheikh Iskil Awwal, made the call while speaking to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta.

The cleric made the call ahead of the swearing-in on May 29. He said the special prayers are meant for the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and for the progress of the country.

He said: “For the progress of Nigeria, I urge all Muslims both male and females that on the day of Jumah, most especially, Imams and Alfas should perform a special prayer for Nigeria for President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect Tinubu for God to make Nigeria a better country.