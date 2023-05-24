MAY 29: Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Five Days To Swearing-In

Barely five days to his swearing-in, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dissolved all his cabinet members, New Telegraph reports.

This development was communicated through the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular with number 046 on Wednesday.

However, on May 29, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will be sworn in for a second four-year term in office.

According to the circular, among other things, “political appointees whose appointments are by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils whose tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this order, unless otherwise expressly advised.

“Therefore, all affected political office holders are expected to prepare individual handover notes and return any government property including utility/project vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies.

“In addition to handing over to their respective Permanent Secretaries, cabinet members are to send a copy of the handover notes to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office not later than Friday, 26 May. 2023.

“Furthermore, all concerned Officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration while wishing the affected Political Office Holders success in their future endeavors.

“Mr Governor appreciates the contributions and roles of the affected Public Officers to the development of the State, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.HE.M.ES Agenda.