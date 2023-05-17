May 29: Rights Group Calls On PDP To Ensure Smooth Transition In Abia

Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, (FENRAD) has called on the outgoing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in Abia State led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure a very smooth transition on May 29th.

The pro-democracy and environmental rights advocacy group frowned at what it termed complete abandonment of governance, stressing that in times like that, an outgoing government should be reflective, taking stock of the mandate it has held, including completing specific projects begun under its watch.

Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Executive Director of FENRAD said that sadly, all necessary thing expected of an outgoing government is not what is playing out in Abia and called on the PDP to ensure a smooth transition after 24 years of ruling Abia.

FENRAD urges the outgoing Abia state governor to look into all the concerns being raised by both political opposition and others and, see what can be done in ameliorating the situation where such concerns are proven as history, the immortal judge of all mankind, beckons.

The group said that more horrible is the news about a would-be Local Government election to be conducted by the Abia State Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on the 19th of May 2023 and questions the rationale behind such.

The pro-democracy and environmental rights advocacy group said that such an election is not being done in the interest of the Abia people.

It stressed that while it supports grassroots government and has remained steadfastly committed to the autonomy of all tiers of government, it wonders why the state government will conduct an election a few days before it leaves office.

“In less than one year, especially during the general elections, appointments had been made at the seventeen (17) LGAs in the state. FENRAD understands there is a court injunction restricting the said election. The Foundation calls on all parties to maintain status quo ante and not to resort to court disobedience in any way or manner.”

FENRAD said that in the judiciary, it is aware of an ongoing strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia State Chapter insisting on the confirmation of Justice Lilian Abai as substantive Chief Judge of the state which has been confirmed recently) and financial Autonomy for judiciary workers.

“This strike, FENRAD observed, had ground all court processes in the state such that Abia Governorship Election Tribunal is now sitting in Abuja. While the JUSUN strike has affected all court proceedings, not even the legislative arm of government is spared.

“A week or so ago, there was the news of impeachment and counter-impeachment in what seemed like a speakership tussle in the Seventh Assembly and the emergence of two speakers holding sessions differently with a resolution, this impasse tends to move the state to anarchy.

“The executive on the other hand has to deal with account freezing instigated by some faceless individual or group which, to an extent, must have restricted access to finance and some other financial dealings.”

FENRAD said that the worst of the entire end-time drama by the Ikpeazu-led administration is the ongoing issue of salary arrears being owed workers, which has brought about the needless exchange of words between the governor and his predecessor.

The pro-democracy and environmental rights advocacy group said that the whole situation is worsened by a statewide strike begun by labour unions in the state which is not letting up, despite the government’s attempts to curb it.

FENRAD regrets the ongoing impasse in the three arms of government because there has to be a sitting Chief Judge that will swear in the governor who will later on inaugurate the Eighth (House of) Assembly for Abia.

FENRAD said that this whole thing could be a serious impediment to a smooth transition come May 29 and calls on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to, as a matter of urgency, look into the allegation of salary arrears and find a way around them before leaving office.

FENRAD urges that all stumbling blocks that may impede a smooth transition be removed, but expressed worries that the allegation of looting of public properties in public institutions a few days to go of the current administration is making the rounds.

“Allegations keep coming from all quarters, even the grapevine, that in state-owned institutions like School of Health Technology, Aba; Abia Nursing School, Amachara; Abia State Government House and elsewhere, equipment and facilities, including vehicles, bought with taxpayers’ money are allegedly being moved by workers and some other unnamed persons.

“This is a sad development that must not be allowed to stand if proven. Any individual or group that loots assets acquired with state funds must be made to face the law; no two ways about that.”