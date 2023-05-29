New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
May 29: Reno Omokri Shades Paul Enenche Over Tinubu Inauguration

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has slammed Paul Enenche, the senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre over the swearing-in of the new President,  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that during the campaign period, Eneche had endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) insisting that he is the only candidate that can be trusted.

He then continuously advised Nigerians to vote for the LP flag bearer as he was ordained by God to lead the country.

Mocking the clergyman for throwing his support for Tinubu during his inauguration, Omokri took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Eneche and Peter Obi.

He argued that many Nigerian pastors ought to go on a retreat and retune themselves to God.

Speaking further, he berated clergymen who dabbled in partisan politics during the campaign period.

He wrote, “The swearing-in of Bola Tinubu today proves that many Nigerian pastors of the Christian faith have to go on a retreat to retune and return themselves to God and question who spoke to them.

“Many of them behaved so irresponsibly and have, by their actions, undermined the faith of an untold number of Christians.

“And they have given impetus to the idea that perhaps religious organisations should lose their tax-exempt status the minute they dabble into partisan politics.”

