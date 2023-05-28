May 29: Remi Tinubu Reveals Husband’s Real Age

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that she would be one of the oldest first ladies the country had ever produced.

Remi Tinubu made this known while speaking during the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service which was held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja on Sunday, May 28.

It would be recalled that before known, Tinubu’s wife was a senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Making the age declaration during the service, Remi insisted that her husband is 71 years old.

She also expressed gratitude to God over her husband’s victory during the February 25th presidential poll.

She said “I can tell you that we never believed that this could happen but we thank God for giving us hope.

“Asiwaju is 71, I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria has had. We need the grace of God and everyone to do what they are expected to do.

“Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it. It is a time for perfection in Nigeria,”.