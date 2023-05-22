New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
May 29: Police Warns Against Protest In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has notified aggrieved political parties and their supporters in the state against protest and breaches of public peace ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria and Francis Nwifuru as Governor of Ebonyi State.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, Faleye Oleleye on Monday at Abakaliki.

Olaleye declared that police will deal decisively with any person(s) or group of persons that violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming inauguration of the president-elect and governor-elect.

The statement reads in part: “The Command wishes to notify the general public that all forms of protest before, during, and after the May 29th, 2023 inauguration by any aggrieved party or supporters of the just concluded gubernatorial, national, and state House of Assembly elections will not be tolerated.

“This is against the backdrop of an intelligence report that some persons or groups of persons are planning to protest, thereby causing insecurity in the state.

“Aggrieved persons or groups of persons should have confidence in the court, and as such, they should wait for the outcome of the tribunal verdict on the cases already in court.

“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person(s) or group of persons who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner or form. Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law, as police officers have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement.”

CP Olaleye also enjoined members of the public to be law-abiding, shun all forms of violence, and cooperate with security agencies, as measures have been put in place to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He further reassured the citizens of the state of a continuous commitment to discharge its duties professionally in consonance with constitutional provisions and other extant laws.

