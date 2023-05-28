New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
May 29: Peter Obi Opens Up, Says I’m Not Deterred By Tinubu’s Inauguration

As the country is preparing for the swearing-in of the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said that he would not be deterred by the inauguration.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday, May 29 Tinubu would be sworn in as the 6th democratically elected President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Arm Forces.

But Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the former Governor of Anambra State said he is currently in Court to challenge the process that produced Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

According to him, he would not back down in the fight to secure “his mandate”.

He tweeted, “What we have done in the past one year is not the end.

“It is not the beginning or the last chapter. I assure you, what will happen tomorrow (Tinubu’s inauguration) will strengthen me and not dampen me.”

NASS Increases FG Borrowing From 5% To 15%
Obalende Eid Prayer Ground Handed Over To Lagos Central Mosque

