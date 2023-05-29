May 29: Otiotio Congratulates President Tinubu On His Swearing In

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa State Chapter, Denis Otiotio on behalf of other members of the party congratulated the newly sworn in President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetima on their successful swearing in.

Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a reception organised to mark the new President inauguration, Otitio said the APC members were happy, adding that his coming on board marks the beginning of renewed hope.

He said that he believes that President Tinubu will bring the needed infrastructural development, noting that he believes that he will tackle the issue of flooding in the state as he promised during his campaign.

Otitio said “This is the first time an APC government is handing over from APC president to another APC president. It is symbolic and we believe that Tinubu will consolidate on the gains Buhari had achieved and to do more for Nigeria.

“In Bayelsa State, we are happy because this is the beginning of a renewed hope for the people of Nigeria and particularly for Bayelsa State.

“We believe that president Tinubu will bring the expected infrastructural development in Nigeria and for Bayelsa state, when he came during his campaign, he assured the people of the state that he was going to conquer the problem of flooding and erosion that have troubled the Niger Delta over the years.

“That is why we are happy. We have gathered to celebrate the inauguration of our new president. We wish him all the best and pray that God will give him the wisdom and the knowledge to lead the people of federal republic of Nigeria.

“We are expectant in Bayelsa State. We pray that our expectation will be met strongly.

On the allegation that Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri said the outgone President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t do anything for the state, Otiotio said “The outgone government of Buhari undertook several projects in Bayelsa State, the dualisation of Bayelsa Palm road, Otuoke road which is almost completed, just few days ago, the federal secretariat was commissioned by Buhari. The mother and child hospital at Azikoro was commissioned.

“If you go to Brass, there is a road project that is going on there, you have the Oloibiri oil and gas museum, it is ongoing. Emeyal oil and Gas Park is there. In Polako, there are several projects there, even Azikel refinery that you are seeing there, federal government money is in there.

“It is a shame that Bayelsa government is just doing that to divert the attention of their high level of ineptitude, high level of underdevelopment and that has been on for Douye Diri’s three years that he has been in office.

“They have nothing to show despite the huge amount of money that accrued to the state. What they have on ground is not commensurate to what they have received.

“It is abysmal and the people of Bayelsa state are aware that the Douye Diri government is just rehearsing governance. They have not been able to bring development to the people and they have not able to govern the state.

Also Speaking, Peremobowei Ebebi, former Deputy Governor to Timipre Sylva during his time as governor of the state said “We congratulate the new president on his inauguration and we are now waiting for the dividends of democracy and we believe that he will bring results.

Also speaking, a youth of leader in Bayelsa State Oyinua Paris said that the youths were happy stating that Tinubu understands the political history of Nigeria.

“He said Tinubu understands the political system of this country and we are very much aware that he is strong enough to take this country to greater heights.

“We are not just happy for ourselves, we are happy because Nigeria will see a breath of fresh air. We are not just happy for Bayelsa, we are happy for the entire country that there will be the needed peace and prosperity in this country.

“As Niger Deltans, we have a lot of agitations already on ground. We want massive development of our people, youth empowerment programmes ,we need educational facilities so that our schools will be of international standard.

“Already Tinubu is very much aware that he will work in synergy with the people and make sure that our state is taken to the next level. He said.