May 29: Nigerians Demand Action As Tinubu Takes Oath As President

As Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today, May 29, Nigerians across board have demanded quick actions in the areas of the economy, security, fuel subsidy and other critical sectors.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu who was declared the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

However, Nigeria takes the centre stage in the whole Africa and across the world as Tinubu take over from the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari in a glamorous ceremony which would be witnessed by over 300 guests.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

In preparation for the inauguration, the authorities have tightened security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the deployments of soldiers, policemen, undercover operatives and counter-terrorism units at strategic locations and public facilities, including hotels where invited guests were accommodated.

Also, the military and the police have been conducting aerial surveillance of the FCT with helicopters flying overhead.

Ahead of the transition of power to the president-elect, scores of representatives of foreign governments, diplomats and heads of international organisations began arriving in Abuja, on Sunday.

Against the backdrop of the challenges facing the country, economic players, including the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria admonished the former Lagos State governor to tackle inflation, stabilize the exchange rate and ensure the removal of fuel subsidy within his first 100 days in office.

Speaking with The PUNCH in Lagos on Sunday, the Director General of NECA, Mr Wale Oyerinde, said his group expected Tinubu to put together his economic team within the first 100 days.

He noted that the incoming administration should be able to create a blueprint for reviving the refineries and removing fuel subsidies.

Oyerinde said, “We expect that they would have shared definitive economic philosophy that they will use to run the country a definite economic philosophy.