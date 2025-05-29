May 29: Nigeria Has Witnessed Two Of Years Disappointment –PDP

Share

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the two years of President Bola Tinubu administration as massive disappointment.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the last two years were nightmarish to Nigerians.

The party noted the heightened insecurity, suffocating economy, corruption, greed, unbridled profligacy, reckless misdirection of resources and anti-people that characterised the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“As a party, we restate our position that any government that cares for the wellbeing of the people and has an idea of macro-economic policy management would have reckoned that an abrupt increase in petrol price and devaluation of the naira as executed by the Tinubu administration would cripple the productive sector, inflame high costs, crash millions of businesses, trigger mass job loss, escalate poverty, hunger, hardship, insecurity and hopelessness across the country,” PDP stated.

According to the party, with the naira exchanging for over N1,600 and fuel selling for over N1,000 per litre; with nearly 40 per cent inflation rate and over 42 per cent youth unemployment rate, acute food shortage, rise in criminality and social vices, “the situation in Nigeria has become so unbearable that many talented citizens are now fleeing the country with others resorting to suicide to escape the agonies inflicted by the APC government.

“More troubling is that from May 2023 when President Tinubu took office, more than 600,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists and bandits who are emboldened by the APC administration’s apparent negligence and failure to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.”

PDP noted that insecurity has worsened in the last two years while collapsed infrastructure and economic uncertainties have forced multinationals to leave Nigeria in droves to neighbouring countries where governments are alive to their responsibilities.

Share