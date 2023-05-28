May 29: Mbah, Otti, Sani, Fubara, Alia Lead New Kids On The Block

Ahead of the inauguration on Monday, May 29, 18 outgoing governors are ready to handover to the successors. The governors are leaving after completing their second terms in office. The governors that are leaving include Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Bello Masari (Kat- sina); Atiku Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Ben Ayade (Cross River); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara). Apart from Matawalle, who served only one term after losing re-election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, every other out-going governor served for two-term in office.

Sunday Telegraph ob- served that the governors have dissolved their cabinets and ordered their political appointees to handover every government property to the relevant authorities. There are also indications that some of the governors, especially those elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have relocated to Abuja in search of new political appointments from the incoming administration.

Some of them have also packed out of their official residence in readiness for the inauguration on Monday. Apart from the outgoing governors, expectations are high for the incoming governors especially in states like Abia, Enugu, Rivers, Benue, Kano, Kaduna, with many looking forward to how they would tackle the mirage of challenges be- deviling the states.