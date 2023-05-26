New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. May 29: Lori-Ogbebor-Led…

May 29: Lori-Ogbebor-Led Group Sets Up Inauguration Viewing Centre In Warri

Ahead of Monday, May 29 swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Warri Women Consultative Assembly (WWCA), has concluded plans to set up an inauguration viewing centre in Warri, Delta State.

Convener and leader of the group, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, said the event became necessary because of the need to drum support for the incoming president.

Lori-Ogbebor said other activities lined up to mark the inauguration of the President-elect include prayers by Muslim and Christian clerics, breakfast viewing of the inauguration, lunch, and entertainment.

According to her, the event would be held at the field opposite the Palace in Warri.

The group also expressed pride in the conduct of the wife of the President-Elect, Sen Oluremi Tinubu for standing by her husband during the campaign.

She said, “We want to take this opportunity to thank God and to commend Sen Oluremi Tinubu, the loyal wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our daughter, we have joined you in spirit throughout all the campaigns, and we are proud of your body language, which shows your total commitment, love, humility, and loyalty to your husband; that is what God recommends. Well done and may God continue to bless you.”

Read Previous

AGF To Overhaul IPPIS, GIFMIS Operations
Read Next

May 29: Stop That Inauguration, DAP Candidate Tells Buhari

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023