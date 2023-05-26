May 29: Lori-Ogbebor-Led Group Sets Up Inauguration Viewing Centre In Warri

Ahead of Monday, May 29 swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Warri Women Consultative Assembly (WWCA), has concluded plans to set up an inauguration viewing centre in Warri, Delta State.

Convener and leader of the group, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, said the event became necessary because of the need to drum support for the incoming president.

Lori-Ogbebor said other activities lined up to mark the inauguration of the President-elect include prayers by Muslim and Christian clerics, breakfast viewing of the inauguration, lunch, and entertainment.

According to her, the event would be held at the field opposite the Palace in Warri.

The group also expressed pride in the conduct of the wife of the President-Elect, Sen Oluremi Tinubu for standing by her husband during the campaign.

She said, “We want to take this opportunity to thank God and to commend Sen Oluremi Tinubu, the loyal wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our daughter, we have joined you in spirit throughout all the campaigns, and we are proud of your body language, which shows your total commitment, love, humility, and loyalty to your husband; that is what God recommends. Well done and may God continue to bless you.”