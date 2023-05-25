New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
May 29: Joe Biden Recognizes Tinubu’s Victory – Moniedafe

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunny Moniedafe, has said that the high-powered presidential delegation selected by US President, Joe Biden, to witness Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration, was a testament to his acceptance by world leaders.

Moniedafe who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja said that America and Nigeria were in for monumental gains in many facets of human endeavours, noting that American political leaders have followed the political trajectory of Asiwaju, whom he said was known for his “political sagacity, clear vision, clarity of mind, and unpretentious pragmatism.

The Adamawa-born Urhobo politician, who could not hide his excitement for the visit, also said that Tinubu was a dependable ally, despite relentless attempts to smear his reputation, cast a slur on his hard-earned integrity and undermine the legitimacy of his victory by “aggrieved reprobates in Nigeria”.

While calling on Nigerian political leaders, who are currently in court challenging the election of Asiwaju, to give up their litigation and join world leaders to support the new government, Moniedafe, opined that democracy thrives on the respect for the will of the people.

He, therefore, said that challenging the outcome of the presidential election without substantial evidence would amount to academic exercise, a waste of precious time, and needless disruption of our democratic journey”.

He said: “The international community has beamed its searchlight on Nigeria because of our strategic position in the scheme of things as a continental power-house in Africa and an emerging global economy in the comity of nations, and that was why President Joe Biden deemed it fit to appoint a secretary of the US department of housing and urban development, Hon Marcia Fudge, to lead the high-powered, eight-man presidential delegation for the inauguration”.

“While we are here harbouring ill-will for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the whole world is courting his friendship as can be attested to by the recent telephone conversation between the president-elect and the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, as well as the visit to defence house by former British prime minister, Tony Blair, where bilateral issues of mutual interests were discussed, and to crown it all, a high-powered presidential delegation will witness the inauguration. Can you beat that”?

Moniedafe, was the pioneer FCT chairman of the ACN before the party collapsed into the ruling APC, and a frontline contender for the office of national Chairman, who, out of respect for the decision of his political party, decided to shelve his ambition when the chairmanship position was zoned to the North Central.

