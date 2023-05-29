The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the newly inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to begin his administration with transparency by publicly declaring his assets.

The group also urged him to prioritise the full & effective respect for human rights, media freedom, the rule of law and the judiciary.

The statement reads, “We also urged him to immediately prioritise the full & effective respect for human rights, media freedom, rule of law & the judiciary including by promptly obeying countless court judgments which the government of President Buhari has repeatedly treated with utter contempt & disdain.

“SERAP noted Tinubu’s recent promise to ‘kill corruption’. However, this rhetoric is nothing new: the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari used a similar hollow anticorruption phrase in 2015.

“We urge Tinubu to emulate late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who consistently published his asset declaration forms as president & governor of Katsina State.

He also planned legislative reform to make it mandatory for all public officers to declare their assets publicly.

SERAP also revealed that according to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], all public officers are to declare their assets.