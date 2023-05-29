May 29 Inauguration: Peter Obi Sends Powerful Message To Obidient

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has send a compelling message to his supporters, Obidients, as well as other citizens to remain calm and law abiding as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Speaking in a statement titled ‘AT A TIME LIKE THIS: MY MESSAGE TO FELLOW NIGERIANS’ to mark May 29, 2023 swearing-in, Peter Obi said that only the court of law will decide the actual winner of the poll in due course.

According to him, this is a time for deep reflection. And also a time to ‘re-examine our assumptions, even as we reaffirm our hopes, review our aspirations, recalibrate our expectations, and pin down the causes of our missed opportunities and disappointments.

He, thereby, urge Nigerians to prioritize the progress and development of the country, emphasizing that the unity, peace, and security of the nation should take precedence over personal interests.

He also spoke on the sidelines of an event in Kaduna State, stated that the peace, unity and security of the country is paramount than any other interest.

He said “We must continue to live on the path of peace, religious harmony, ethnic harmony, coexistence, that is the most important thing for now.

“Let’s have a peaceful, quiet Nigeria where the government will concentrate on caring for the sufferings of the people,”.

However, despite the uproar issues that arose during the recent general elections, Obi highlighted the necessity for Nigerians to come together in peace to confront common challenges such as insecurity, poverty, education, and other vital aspects of the nation’s existence.