New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. May 29 Inauguration:…

May 29 Inauguration: Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, Others Step Out In Matching Aso Ebi

Famous Nollywood actors, Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, and several others have stepped out in matching aso ebi for the ongoing inauguration at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu arrived the Eagles Square in Abuja ahead of his inauguration moments back in the company of his wife, Oluremi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Also the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and his wife were also present at the Eagle Square.

It would be recalled that the former Governor of Lagos State declared the winner of the last presidential election after polling the highest number of votes.

He defeated the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Following the Victory of Tinubu at the poll, Eniola Badmus was among those in charge of the distribution the inauguration Asoebi distribution.

She began the distribution of the Kampala immediately after the presidential elections in February; an act that many of her colleagues and netizens bashed her for.

Here are the photos of celebrities who slay the aso ebi at the ongoing inauguration.

Tags:

Read Previous

TASUED Calls For Calm Over Imawaje Community/Students Crisis
Read Next

May 29 Inauguration: Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi As Her President

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023