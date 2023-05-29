May 29 Inauguration: Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, Others Step Out In Matching Aso Ebi

Famous Nollywood actors, Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, and several others have stepped out in matching aso ebi for the ongoing inauguration at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu arrived the Eagles Square in Abuja ahead of his inauguration moments back in the company of his wife, Oluremi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Also the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and his wife were also present at the Eagle Square.

It would be recalled that the former Governor of Lagos State declared the winner of the last presidential election after polling the highest number of votes.

He defeated the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Following the Victory of Tinubu at the poll, Eniola Badmus was among those in charge of the distribution the inauguration Asoebi distribution.

She began the distribution of the Kampala immediately after the presidential elections in February; an act that many of her colleagues and netizens bashed her for.

Here are the photos of celebrities who slay the aso ebi at the ongoing inauguration.