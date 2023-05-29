May 29 Inauguration: Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi As Her President

Barely an hour after the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerian activists, business woman and strong supporter of obidient movement, Aisha Yesufu has said Peter Obi is her President.
Aisha Yesufu made the remark in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle during the ongoing inauguration at the Eagle Square in Abuja.
It would be recalled that Tinubu was declared the winner of the controversial February 25 presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) with a promise to renew hope.
However, the new administration led by newly elected President faces tough economic and security challenges bedevilling the country in recent times.
Tinubu took over from two-term President Muhammadu Buhari amid a high inflation rate, record debt levels and increasing cases of kidnap-for-ransom.
However, Tinubu’s victory is being challenged in court by his two closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.
