New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. May 29 Inauguration:…

May 29 Inauguration: Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi As Her President

Barely an hour after the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerian activists, business woman and strong supporter of obidient movement, Aisha Yesufu has said Peter Obi is her President.
Aisha Yesufu made the remark in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle during the ongoing inauguration at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu was declared the winner of the controversial February 25 presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) with a promise to renew hope.

However, the new administration led by newly elected President faces tough economic and security challenges bedevilling the country in recent times.

Tinubu took over from two-term President Muhammadu Buhari amid a high inflation rate, record debt levels and increasing cases of kidnap-for-ransom.

However, Tinubu’s victory is being challenged in court by his two closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

Tags:

Read Previous

May 29 Inauguration: Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, Others Step Out In Matching Aso Ebi
Read Next

India Becomes Most Populous Nation In The World, Surpasses China

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023