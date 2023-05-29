New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
May 29 Inaguration: Aisha Buhari, Akpabio, Osinbajo, 3 African Presidents Spotted At The Event

The outgoing First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, the outgoing Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and all other adopted candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate President of the 10th Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio have all arrived at the Eagle Square venue for the swearing-in ceremony of incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Three African Presidents, which include Paul Kaigame of Rwanda; his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, and Sahle-work Zewde of Ethiopia were spotted at the event as well.

Details later…..

