May 29: IGP Warns Against Political Elites Trying To Frustrate Hand Over

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Monday claimed that some political elites and some other unpatriotic individuals are planning to frustrate a civilian-to-civilian handover of power on May 29, 2023.

According to IGP, some of the candidates who are not satisfied with the outcome of the February 25 general election are trying to frustrate the handover ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions.

The IGP, however, warned that the Police, as well as other security agencies, would not allow anything to scuttle the handover programme as May 29 is sacrosanct and democracy would be defended.

He also warned those planning to foment trouble to drop such plans and stay off the presidential inauguration because all security agencies are on the alert to prevent any trouble or disruption.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, IGP Baba said, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in the advancement of their narrow personal political considerations”.