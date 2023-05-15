New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. May 29: IGP…

May 29: IGP Warns Against Political Elites Trying To Frustrate Hand Over

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Monday claimed that some political elites and some other unpatriotic individuals are planning to frustrate a civilian-to-civilian handover of power on May 29, 2023.

According to IGP, some of the candidates who are not satisfied with the outcome of the February 25 general election are trying to frustrate the handover ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions.

The IGP, however, warned that the Police, as well as other security agencies, would not allow anything to scuttle the handover programme as May 29 is sacrosanct and democracy would be defended.

He also warned those planning to foment trouble to drop such plans and stay off the presidential inauguration because all security agencies are on the alert to prevent any trouble or disruption.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, IGP Baba said, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in the advancement of their narrow personal political considerations”.

Tags:

Read Previous

Assault: Seun Kuti Turns Himself In, Arrested
Read Next

Hilda Baci: 33 Things You May Not Know About Nigerian Guinness World Record Chef

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023