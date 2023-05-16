May 29 handover sacrosanct, says IGP

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Us- man Baba, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some “major political actors” in the country to disrupt the successful inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President on Monday, May 29. Specifically, the police chief accused some un- named aggrieved politicians, who lost at the last general elections of making unguarded utterances capable of “deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations.”

While stating that the inauguration date remained sacrosanct, the IGP vowed the readiness of the police, in collaboration with the national intelligence community, to isolate and deal with threats to democratic order. Speaking at a press briefing held yesterday in Abuja, the IGP revealed that the accused politicians were being monitored, with the possibility of restriction, where the need arises. He said: “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 general elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements that have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests. “The 29th May, 2023 date for the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and, indeed, other inauguration ceremonies at national and state levels are sacrosanct. “The international com- munity is encouraged not to be swayed by the ill-informed actions of unpatriotic political actors who may be creating false red flags through the social media. “They are assured that our democracy remains firmly on course, the coun- try’s security order remains stable and the presidential inauguration will hold as scheduled under a very peaceful atmosphere.”