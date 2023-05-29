May 29: Group Sets Agenda For Tinubu, Shettima

A Yoruba Youth group, Afenifere For Collective Transformation (ACT) has set agenda for the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to hit the ground running.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its Director General, Tolu Ajayi and the Publicity Secretary, Idowu Alabi in Abeokuta on Monday called on the new President to tackle the nation’s challenges and fulfill his electioneering promises.

The group also urged the President to unite Nigeria, by initiating reconciliatory moves “to heal the wounds of religious and ethnicity crisis created during the election period”.

While calling on Nigerians to support the new administration, the group expressed optimism that Nigeria would attain greatness under Tinubu leadership.

“We congratulate Nigerians on the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge the President to begin the rebuilding of the international image of the country in the global space and reviewing international policies. The Nigerian passport needs to be dignified.

“Nigerians should not find it difficult to access education home and abroad. Procedure involved in payment of tuition is too cumbersome.

“All the States endowed with water deserve sea-ports. These will open the nation more into international trade.

“Nigerian Police Force needs more mentally stable and patriotic citizens.

“Resource theft by foreigners should be a thing of the past. Our generation must benefit from the gifts God gave Nigeria.

“Appointments should also reflect the true commitment of the new government in uniting Nigeria”, the group said.