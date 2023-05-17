May 29: Full Details Of Tinubu Conversation With US Secretary, Blinken

The incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his resumption to office on May 29, assuring to ensure positive relations with the United States.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Tuesday night in a phone conversation with the Secretary to the United States, Antony Blinken.

The president-elect added that amongst his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen democratic institutions and bring help to poor Nigerians.

According to a statement by spokesman, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu expressed boldness to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and sincerely serve the people as their president.

Following the conversation which lasted for the duration of about 20 minutes, He spoke about his eventful sojourn in America in the 70s, where he graduated with honours as an accountant in 1979.

He also recalled how he was granted asylum by the US when, due to his determined struggle for democracy in Nigeria, he was forced into exile by the late General Sani Abacha’s military junta.

While affirming his democratic bonafide, Tinubu expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

The former Lagos governor said he would work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance.

He said without national unity, security, economic development, and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live or play her proper role in the comity of African nations.

Tinubu urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.

In his remarks, Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US.

He promised to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.