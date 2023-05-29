May 29: Finitiri Sworn In For 2nd Term In Office

…Calls on other candidates to join hands in repositioning the State

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Finitiri has been sworn in as Governor of the state for the second time in office Monday, May 29 with pomp and pageantry

The ceremony held at the Mahmoud Ribadu Square attracted dignitaries including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Governors and captains of industries.

Ahmadu Finitiri took the oath of office and allegiances as administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman.

The Chief Judge also administered the oath of office and allegiances to the deputy governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

In his acceptance speech, Governor, Ahamdu Finitiri, said ”I stand here again, as I did, in 2019, to promise you that since God we serve as a people, did not fail us, I will also not fail you, I will continue to serve you in absolute humility and devotion to your needs and expectations”.

“I have always maintained that the oath I just took, as I did in 2019, is a sacred act. It is not just a constitutional duty but a covenant with God”.

“However, you certainly wouldn’t be there when I will be called upon to give an account of the responsibility I just swore to take”.

“The time has come for the healing of our land, we must submit to the culture and norm of peaceful coexistence that Adamawa is known for, it is indeed a collective enterprise”.

“As I said in my acceptance speech when I was declared the winner, I still extend my hands of fellowship and bond of friendship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide, I call on them to join me in building a State that we all, irrespective of political affiliations, will be proud to call our home”, Fintiri declared.

He urged the people of the state not to allow themselves to be used as an agent of violent disorder.

“We remain the proud sons and daughters of Adamawa State, and no disruptive influences of politics should break the cords of our togetherness”.

Finitiri further reiterated his administration’s 11-Point Agenda. Of Security of Lives and Property, Education and Human Capital Development, Transparency and Accountability, Improved Internally Generated Revenue, Rural Infrastructure/Urban Renewal and Water Supply, Agricultural Development and Food Security, Healthcare and Human Services, Youth and Women Development, Commerce and Industry, Civil Service Reforms and Environment and Climate Change remain sacrosanct.