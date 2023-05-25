May 29: Enugu Inauguration C’ttee Releases Schedule Of Events

Ahead of the inauguration of Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Deputy Governor-elect, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai on May 29, the Inauguration Committee has released details of programmes scheduled for the event. In a statement by the Secretary of the Committee, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the activities will start with a Jumaat prayer at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road in Enugu on May 26, while there will be a Transition Thanksgiving Mass slated for May 28 at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Ogui, Enugu.

The Committee stated that the Inauguration Parade/Swearing-in Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29 at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu at 9am. The epoch-making event, according to the committee, would be followed immediately with a post-inauguration luncheon at the Banquet Hall, Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Enugu, the state capital, while the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night will take place the same day at the Banquet Hall, Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu.