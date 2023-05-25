New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. May 29: Enugu…

May 29: Enugu Inauguration C’ttee Releases Schedule Of Events

Ahead of the inauguration of Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Deputy Governor-elect, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai on May 29, the Inauguration Committee has released details of programmes scheduled for the event. In a statement by the Secretary of the Committee, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the activities will start with a Jumaat prayer at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road in Enugu on May 26, while there will be a Transition Thanksgiving Mass slated for May 28 at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Ogui, Enugu.

The Committee stated that the Inauguration Parade/Swearing-in Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29 at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu at 9am. The epoch-making event, according to the committee, would be followed immediately with a post-inauguration luncheon at the Banquet Hall, Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Enugu, the state capital, while the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night will take place the same day at the Banquet Hall, Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu.

Read Previous

My Support For Tinubu Nearly Cost Me My Life – Prophet Ikuru
Read Next

Apo Traders Protest, Block Fct Minister’s Gate

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023