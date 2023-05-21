May 29: CSO Urges Supreme Court To Sack Shettima Over Double Nomination 

Barely 8 days to the inauguration of the President-elect, a Civil Society Organization, Free Nigeria Movement on Sunday asked the Supreme Court to sack the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima over the alleged double nomination.

The group at a press briefing in Abuja, said the Justices of the Supreme Court, must live up to its responsibility and save Nigeria’s nascent democracy from total collapse.

Convener of the group, Dr Moses Paul said the allegation of double nomination levelled against Shettima was fundamental in law, and must not be treated with levity.

He said, “The case of double nomination of Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Shettima presently at the Supreme Court must be heard for all its merits in the law. And if found culpable, he should face the full weight of the law”.

Paul who maintained that his group believe strongly that the 2023 general elections were substantially compromised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and political actors, called on the Judiciary to redeem its already battered image by dispensing all electoral matters with integrity.

According to him, “As a group, we will continue to demand the right thing to be done to save our democracy and nation from collapse. The walls of tolerance, cohesion and inclusion turn during the 2023 general elections must be rebuilt. One way to begin is through justice.

“Nigeria currently resides in the Intensive Care Unit of politics, ideology, infrastructure, national cohesion, insecurity and public welfare. Fixing it requires special hands.

“This must begin with the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court. They must be the processes of litigation demonstrate to Nigerians that their voice is in courtrooms …”