May 29, 2025
May 29: Coalition’ll Rescue Nigeria From APC’s Misrule – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said opposition leaders and partners are committed to the future of Nigeria, and assured that they will resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into one-party state.

Atiku in a statement as the nation’s prepares to mark her 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, said opposition leaders are building a strong, united coalition to challenge the excesses of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that they will not stand by and watch democracy be reduced to a tool for elite control. “We reject any attempt to turn Nigeria into a oneparty state where dissent is silenced and power is abused,” Atiku stated.

The former vice president who reviewed Tinubu’s administration in the last two years, described it as “one of the most incompetent, disconnected, and antipeople governments in Nigeria’s democratic history.

