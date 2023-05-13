May 29: Buhari Moves Out Belongings From Presidential Villa

On the nature of renovations in the main residence, a senior State House source told Punch that the 32-year-old edifice was being coated with white paint, while some of its sections were being cleaned and fumigated.

However, the renovation, which largely entails finishing and fittings, will not include the provision of new sets of furniture as the incoming President will determine whether to change the existing ones or not.

The source said, “You know that most of the structure is white. So, the renovation will involve repainting the stained sections and replacing fittings that have gone weak or badly. The furniture may not be changed. But that will depend on the new President.”

According to a two-minute video clip earlier published on her Instagram handle, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, revealed that the Glass House had since been the new residence of the first family.

Aisha was seen showing the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, around the State House official residence, adding that the Glass House should remain in use as the transition base for outgoing presidents and their spouses.

She said, “I have taken the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, around. She has seen the main house; we are now at the popular Glass House. The Glass House is a transitional home for outgoing presidents.

“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition home for outgoing presidents. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband.

“Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house.”

Recall that last week the State House Management had begun renovating and refurbishing sections of the Presidential Villa.

The concrete perimeter fence encompassing the President’s office, official residence, the Council Chamber, press gallery, as well as other administrative offices was being overlaid with new white and green paints.

Our correspondent also observed the delivery of a new set of furniture to the green room adjoining the Council Chamber. Months earlier, the management had carried out a routine upgrade of card readers and installed barricades in areas, which were once freeways.

Meanwhile, the Villa Clinic located at the administrative section of the State House has been relocated to the N21bn VIP wing of the State House Clinic, now a medical centre.

It was also observed that the evacuation of hospital beds, surgical suction machines, oxygen cylinders, mini theatre light stands, pedal bins, dressing bowls, file cabinets and blood collection tubes, among others.

A medical member of staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the old equipment would be relocated to the old Aso Villa Clinic outside of the Villa as they would not be needed at the VIP section.

The medical officer said, “We are moving them to the old Aso Clinic outside, while we move to the VIP Clinic. All our staff members are relocating there since it has been completed.

“Villa staff members can use the clinic as an outpatient clinic, but they will not be admitted there. It is only for senior officials.”

On the State House Management’s plans for the now-empty clinic, the source said, “I don’t know what they plan to convert this place too. But what I know is that we will no longer be there.”

Construction giant, Julius Berger Plc, had begun work on the VIP Clinic edifice in November 2021 with a completion deadline of December 2022.