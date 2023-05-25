New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. May 29: Buhari…

May 29: Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu

The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday handed over the transition documents to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja ahead of May 29 inauguration.

President Buhari also handed over the baton of service alongside other documents at the investiture of the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on Tinubu and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima at the State House Banquet Hall.

New Telegraph reports that this is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.

Details soon..

Tags:

Read Previous

Yahaya Bello, Critics, And The Limit Of Incoherent Falsehood
Read Next

VJ Adams To Teenager: Don’t Be In An Hurry To Leave Your Parents House

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023