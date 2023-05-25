May 29: Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu

The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday handed over the transition documents to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja ahead of May 29 inauguration.

President Buhari also handed over the baton of service alongside other documents at the investiture of the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on Tinubu and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima at the State House Banquet Hall.

New Telegraph reports that this is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.

Details soon..