May 29: Buhari Approves Massive Shake Up In Aviation Ministry 6 Days To Inauguration

The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has signed various appointments, redeployment, and re-organization of personnel within agencies in the Ministry of Aviation. New Telegraph reports that this development is coming barely 6 days to the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu designed to reposition the agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts which set them up. But in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, President Buhari through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Prior to his appointment, Mohammed was the Regional General Manager of Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Engr Tayib Odunowo has also been appointed as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Odunowo is to take over from Mr Matthew Lawrence Pwajok who reverts to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the Agency.

The Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akin Olateru, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Matazu and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies.

However, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibbo, has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College.

The statement also confirmed the appointment of some new Directors which according to Sirika is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, and Federal character requirements.

For FAAN, the Managing Director is Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Human Resources and Admin is Shehu D. Mohammed, Commercial and Business Management is Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse, Corporate Services is Barr. Azubuike Okorie, General Manager (Statistics) is Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji and General Manager (Special Duties) is Jemilu Abdulrahman.

For NCAA, the Director General/CEO remains Capt Musa S. Nuhu, while other directors are; Director, Airworthiness Standards Engr Gbolahan Abatan, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards Engr. Godwin Balang, Director, Operations Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau, Director, Air Transport Regulations Mr Olaniyi Saraku, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Capt. Chris Najomo, Director, Aviation Security Air Cdr Hambali Tukur, Director, Corporate Services R. M. Daku (Mrs), Company Secretary/Legal Adviser Mrs Mary Tufano, General Manager (Audit) Mrs Dawa Gyaks and General Manager (Accounts) Mr Aminu Tasi’u.

For NSIB, Director General/CEO Engr Akin Olateru, Director, Finance and Accounts Mr. Ori Bassey, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Dr. James A. Odaudu, Director, Corporate Services Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna, Transport Investigation Capt Tosin Odulaja and Company Secretary/Legal Adviser Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu.

For NiMet, the Director General/CEO remains Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, while others are Human Resources and Admin. Saleh Tukur Yusuf, Director, Weather Forecasting Services Daniel Okafor Chibueze, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Ahmed A. Sanusi and Director, Research and Training, Prof. Effiong Essien Oku.

For NAMA, the new Director General/CEO is Engr. A. Tayib Odunowo, while others are Director, Operations Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Khalid Emele, Corporate Services Mr Uchendu Chibuzo Oji, General Manager, Public Affairs Amaka Ude Walker (Mrs).

The appointments according to the minister are with immediate effect.

Besides the appointments of MDs and Directors, the reorganization include the creation of new Directorates in some of the Agencies.

The prominent directorates are the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

The ministry explained that the creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate is to put the Agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status.

The Corporate Services Directorates are expected to oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.