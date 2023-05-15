May 29: Bode George Agrees To Support Tinubu After Meeting President-Elect’s Loyalists

Following his closed-door meeting with loyalists of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State over the weekend, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has accepted to work with the former governor of the state.

Speaking after the meeting, which lasted for hours, Bode George insisted that he would not congratulate the President-elect until the court determines the case filed by his party (PDP) challenging the outcome of the February 28, presidential election.

He said: “Today is the second time they are visiting me and yes, we had a detailed discussion on the unity of this great state, Lagos. I must say that we have re-established the fact that the culture of Lagos is to accept and accommodate all tribes.

“Secondly, on the details of us working together, because a divided house will always remain a defeated house, we talked about the running battle I have with Asiwaju, I have absolutely no battle and there is nothing personal between me and Asiwaju.

What has happened has happened and vengeance is not mine but with Almighty God. “They made a request which we are all looking at that someday we should also congratulate Asiwaju. But I belong to a political party and they are all in the court now.

Let us finish the case in the court, whichever way that goes, and then the issue of congratulating might now come to fruition. “I have nothing personal and nothing happens without the Almighty God. This discussion that we have had is a very positive step towards a new Lagos.”

The leader of the delegation and the Chairman of Lagos GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said the group has obtained a commitment from Bode George to support the administration of Tinubu. He said: “This is really a gathering of eminent Lagosians, this is indeed my second meeting with Chief Bode George.

And the purpose of this meeting is to give due praise to the Almighty. Today, the president-elect happened to be Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from Lagos State. He happens to be a former senator from Lagos and also a former governor of Lagos.

“And we are indeed happy but we know as a matter of fact that the relationship between the president-elect and Chief Bode George is not very cordial. And we think it is important that we as leaders of the community should take steps to improve the relationship.”

On his part, Justice Isola Olorunnimbe, said the visit to Bode George has nothing to do with politics but a move by Lagos elders to form unity in the state. Other members of the delegation included former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Chief Abiodun Ogunleye, and Odofin of Lagos, Layi Ogunbambi.