May 29: Biden Names US Delegation For Tinubu’s Inauguration

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of the nine-person presidential delegation appointed for the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Biden made the announcement in a statement titled, ‘President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ and issued via the White House website.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect will be attended by no fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State.
On Monday, May 29, the former Governor of Lagos State will take the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Eagle Square in Abuja.
Past presidents, diplomats, leaders of international organisations, well-known Nigerians, and officials of foreign governments and organisations are expected to attend at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony.
On Thursday, May 25, the inauguration ceremonies will begin with Tinubu’s investiture as Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and Kashim Shettima as Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.
The high-profile event is scheduled to draw representatives from Nigeria’s traditional allies, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey, and several more.
According to the US President, the delegation will be led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.
Below are members of the Presidential Delegation:
- Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja
- The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California
- The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce
- General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command
- The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
- The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
- The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council.
- The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development. Events lined up for the inauguration include a lecture titled, ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ that would be delivered by former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on May 27. Other activities include the Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander-in-Chief at the Armed Forces Officers Mess slated for Tuesday, May 23; the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chambers inside the Presidential Villa on May 24; Public Lecture and Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque on May 26; Children’s Day Parade and Party on May 27 and an Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre on May 28.Also, the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre is billed for May 28 while the inauguration/swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice president-elect will take place on May 29 accompanied by an inauguration parade at the Eagle Square.There will also be a post-inauguration luncheon strictly for the President with his colleague Presidents, Heads of Government and guests at the State House Banquet Hall after the inauguration ceremony.