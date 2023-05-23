May 29: Biden Names US Delegation For Tinubu’s Inauguration

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of the nine-person presidential delegation appointed for the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Biden made the announcement in a statement titled, ‘President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ and issued via the White House website.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect will be attended by no fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State.

On Monday, May 29, the former Governor of Lagos State will take the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Past presidents, diplomats, leaders of international organisations, well-known Nigerians, and officials of foreign governments and organisations are expected to attend at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony.

On Thursday, May 25, the inauguration ceremonies will begin with Tinubu’s investiture as Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and Kashim Shettima as Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

The high-profile event is scheduled to draw representatives from Nigeria’s traditional allies, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey, and several more.

According to the US President, the delegation will be led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Below are members of the Presidential Delegation: