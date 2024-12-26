Share

A two-time Grand Slam doubles winner, Max Purcell, has been suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, ITIA, for violating anti-doping regulations.

The 12th-ranked Australian in doubles acknowledged using a “Prohibited method” in violation of the rules and “requested to enter into a provisional suspension on December 10.”

With the prohibition taking effect on December 12, the ITIA stated that time spent under provisional suspension would be deducted from any subsequent penalties.

The 26-year-old’s punishment forbids him from participating in, teaching at, or going to any tennis event that has been approved by national associations or the sport’s regulatory authorities.

It implies that he will not be able to participate in the Australian Open in January at Melbourne Park.

Purcell and fellow Australian Matt Ebden won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles championship, and this year, Purcell and Jordan Thompson won the United States Open.

Instead of a forbidden substance, Tennis Australia emphasised that the violation was a prohibited procedure.

Instead of a forbidden substance being present, the ITIA confirmed that the violation is related to the employment of a prohibited procedure.

It added in a statement reported by Australian media that “it is inappropriate to comment further at this time, as the matter is currently under investigation.”

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and world number two Iga Swiatek were both charged by the ITIA for violating its anti-doping protocol.

After testing positive twice in March for residues of the steroid clostebol, Sinner of Italy was cleared.

He’s waiting on the result of an appeal against the ruling from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

In August, Swiatek tested positive for a prohibited heart drug.

The Polish star was given a one-month sentence, but the ITIA acknowledged that the infraction was unintentional.

Both are anticipated to participate in the January 12 Australian Open.

