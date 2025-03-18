Max Air To Resume Operations After Suspension – NCAA

Share

On Monday, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved Max Air to resume its domestic flight operations following the successful completion of an economic and safety audit.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the NCAA, Michael Achimugu and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that on January 29, Max Air voluntarily suspended its domestic operations for 90 days after a series of incidents on its flights.

This decision was, however, welcomed by the management of NCAA.

Achimugu noted that during the suspension period, the NCAA conducted a thorough safety and economic audit of the airline.

According to the statement, the safety audit that took place from 26th to 28th February 2025, involved a comprehensive re-inspection of Max Air’s organization, procedures, personnel, and aircraft, in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

It added that The NCAA will continue to monitor Max Air closely through an enhanced surveillance program to ensure strict compliance with its regulations.

“Given the results of the audit, which confirm Max Air’s capacity to sustain safe flight operations, the airline will resume domestic flights, effective from midnight on March 17, 2025.” the statement added

