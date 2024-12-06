Max Air Speaks On Aircraft Emergency Landing

Share

The management of Max Air has finally addressed the reason its aircraft, VM1623 with registration number 5N-BBM en route Abuja returned to Maiduguri airport 10 minutes after takeoff.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, and over 100 other passengers narrowly escaped a tragic incident that occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pilot and crew managed to execute an emergency landing back at Maiduguri airport, Borno State, averting disaster.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Friday, the airline operator said the air return of its Flight to Maiduguri International Airport was initiated after an engine abnormality was detected during takeoff.

The airline said the captain initiated an air return immediately after observing irregular engine parameters and confirmed that all passengers and crew members aboard were unharmed.

The statement reads: “Following Standard Operational Procedures, the affected engine was shut down as a precaution, allowing the aircraft to make a safe landing back at the airport.

“In a swift response to minimise disruptions, MaxAir dispatched a rescue aircraft to Maiduguri, ensuring that passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

“MaxAir is committed to the safety and comfort of our passengers. We are working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality and ensure such occurrences are mitigated in the future.

As a leading airline in Nigeria, we remain committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of our valued passengers.”

