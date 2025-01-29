New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
Max Air Plane Suffers Tyre Burst At Kano Airport

A Max Air aircraft with the registration number: 5N-MBD late on Tuesday night suffered a tyre burst at the Mal. Aminu International Airport (MAKIA), Kano with 53 passengers onboard.

A source close to the airport confided in our correspondent that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at 22:57 pm.

New Telegraph reports that flight VM1605 had earlier departed the Murtala Muhammed Muhammed (MMA), Lagos for Kano.

It was however gathered that all the passengers onboard the flight were evacuated safely from the aircraft without any major injuries.

New Telegraph correspondent learnt that the aircraft may have lost the nose landing gear tyre during landing, thereby leading to the serious incident.

As of the time of filing this report, no official of the airline could be reached for comments

