Mavin To FG: Allocate 10% Of Housing Projects, Employment To Persons With Disabilities

The Muslim Association of Visual Impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN), a sub-group of Persons Living with Disabilities, has appealed to the government at all levels to pay more attention to education, health, employment, and housing of persons with disabilities. The association urged the government to reserve at least 10 percent of housing projects, and employment opportunities for persons living with disabilities for them to live comfortably.

In a statement by General Secretary Mustapha Madu, the Amir of the association, Alhaji Abdul-Wasiu Salaudeen, lamented the challenges faced by persons living with disabilities, noting that persons living with disability face a lot of challenges. The group said: “We appeal for 10 per cent of the allocation for People Living With Disability in every home built by the government at all levels.”