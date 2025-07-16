MAVIN Hails Buhari’s Legacy As Hero Of Disabled Community

The Muslim Association of Visually Impaired of Nigeria (MAVIN) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a transformative leader who championed the rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

In a heartfelt condolence message, MAVIN’s President, Alhaji Abdul Wasi’ Salaudeen, prayed for Allah’s mercy on the late statesman, asking that he be granted Jannatul Firdaus and that his family and the nation find solace in this moment of grief.

The association particularly lauded Buhari’s historic signing of the Disability Rights Bill into law, a landmark achievement that redefined inclusion and empowerment for millions of PWDs.

“His political will brought hope and laid a lasting foundation for dignity and productivity for disabled Nigerians,” the statement read.

MAVIN also highlighted Buhari’s unwavering integrity, patriotism, and service, urging leaders and citizens to emulate his exemplary life.

“His legacy of honesty and transparency remains a guiding light for Nigeria,” the group noted.

As the nation mourns, MAVIN prayed for continued peace, unity, and visionary leadership in Nigeria. The statement concluded with a supplication for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, and eternal bliss for the departed leader, while calling for strength for his family and the country.