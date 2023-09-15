MAVIN Calls on FG, Sanwo-Olu to Include PLWDs in Palliative Sharing

The Muslim Association of Visually Impaired of Nigeria, MAVIN, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to include them in the palliative sharing.

We are also calling on the National Assembly and the State Assembly to look into the plight of the teeming population of Persons Living With Disabilities in Nigeria, and take appropriate measures in alleviating their suffering as orchestrated by the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The clarion call was made in a statement issued by the Amir of the association, Abdulwasiu Salaudeen on Thursday, in Lagos State. According to Salaudeen, this is a distress call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Lagos State government, the honourable members of the National Assembly and all concerned citizens, to look urgently into the plight of the teeming population of the Persons Living With Disabilities in Nigeria, and take the necessary and appropriate measures in alleviating the current socio-economic hardship, especially as orchestrated by the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

“So much has been said and done with regards to the distribution of palliatives at the different levels of governance in the country, in cushioning the harsh effect of subsidy removal for the less privileged Nigerians., It is however unfortunate that Persons Living With Disabilities have not been factored in all of these series of interventions, considering their inhibiting physical condition, and their lack of access to where they can benefit from the distributed items.

“To add insult to injury for this hapless and already alienated community of Nigerians, despite the federal government’s statement halting increment of school fees in all of it’s higher institutions, some of these tertiary institutions, in the midst of subsidy removal, have decided to hike tuition fees, making life more miserable for students with disabilities who had hitherto been struggling to wade through difficulties in their determination to achieve their life ambitions, by acquiring tertiary education to be able to compete favourably with their able-bodied counterparts in the society.

“We are deeply saddened by these un- palatable string of developments, coming at a time our constituent anticipated a better deal and a new lease of life, with the renewed hope agenda of the president. We however believe there is still enough room for the government to redeem its image, by rekindling the hope of Persons With Disabilities within the shortest period of time.”

Salaudeen said in the light of the above, we wish to unequivocally state our requests as follow: government at all levels should, as a matter of necessity, apportion a reasonable quantity of palliatives, specifically targeted at the community of PLWDs within their geographical locations, and hand over such designated quantity to the appropriate body, under the supervision of credible government agencies, in order to ensure that these relief items get to the hands of PLWDs in a coordinated manner.

Also, all Federal and State owned tertiary institutions in the country should forthwith make education free and accessible for all PLWDs, by means of scholarships and free tuitions, in order to relieve them of the burden of acquiring education.

This would lessen the burden of disability itself on the PLWDs. While government, at all levels, should urgently consider the implementation of the provisions of the Disability Act, which is already long overdue. The reluctance of the authorities in implementing the law has been a major concern to PLWDs in Nigeria, considering the spate of agitation.

There can be no other time than now, for the government to take decisive action on the Act. Also, community of PLWDs in Nigeria have suffered enough from unfavourable socio- economic policies, and insensitive decisions taken by both private and public institutions in the country, and we are calling for an immediate end to all acts of discrimination against our members on account of their physical impediments.

Salaudeen added that, we are urging the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all relevant authorities to expediently look into our demands and make necessary adjustments in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice that we all deserve as citizens of Nigeria.