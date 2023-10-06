Chelsea are set to take on Burnley this Saturday as they confidently aim to secure their third consecutive win in all competitions.

The Blues will face Burnley at Turf Moor in their final Premier League game before the international break.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Brighton last week in the Carabao Cup third round. They followed that up on Monday with a league victory away to close rivals Fulham.

Now, we’ll see if Chelsea can keep up this momentum against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley outfit.

The apex publication of the club, Chelsea Chronicle is predicting Pochettino to make two changes to the starting line-up which beat Fulham earlier this week.

There are some notable omissions right now at the back with a host of injured players, which is why this defence may pick itself.

We’re expecting the same back five to start against Burnley, which includes first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in-between the sticks again.

Marc Cucurella should continue in this unfamiliar right-back position. Meanwhile, Levi Colwill continues to impress on the other side at left-back.

That leaves Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva as the starting centre-back partnership once again.

Chelsea’s midfield dynamic worked superbly well against Fulham, so we can’t picture a world in which Pochettino wants to change that.

Therefore, it is most likely that Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will start as a midfield pivot.

They are joined by Conor Gallagher playing just in front of them as a roaming No 10.

In the attacking phase there likely may be changes as we could see £ 50 million attacker Raheem Sterling replace Mykhailo Mudryk on the left wing. This is because there are strong suggestions that Mudryk is injured and doubts about facing Burnley.

We think the impressive Cole Palmer will retain his spot on the right. That just leaves the dilemma at the striker.

Armando Broja will likely be replaced by Nicolas Jackson in the weekend starting lineup to complete two lineup changes, but Pochettino must be having a terrible time making this choice.

Given that both Jackson and Broja, two centre-forward, scored goals in their most recent appearances, there isn’t much separating them.