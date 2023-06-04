New Telegraph

Mauricio Pochettino To Make Kai Havertz Decision

Mauricio Pochettino is looking very likely to have a very busy summer at Chelsea, with a number of decisions relating to players that need to be made.

The Argentinian needs not approach pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign with unfinished business both outgoing and incoming’s, therefore, the quicker the squad is settled the better.

The future Kai Havertz has been in the media for a long time, and given that Chelsea have suffered in front of goal, it seems very likely that the  Blues are looking for a more traditional center-forward to lead their line.

Real Madrid have made their interest in the player known, as it appears that Pochettino has made his decision on the player’s future given a potential switch to La Liga could be on the cards.

But according to MARCA, a move for Kai Havertz to Santiago Bernabeu is almost impossible for Havertz because his new manager wants to keep hold of him and won’t sanction such a deal.

Whether Havertz will remain as the main striker for Chelsea or play off of another will be found out in due course.

