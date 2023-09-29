Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Change In System

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team must adapt as they will be missing striker Nicolas Jackson for the first time this season.

The 22-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card in the game against Aston Villa, which could mean a change of system for Chelsea for the first time this season and Pochettino admits he’ll either play with another striker, a hurried start for Armando Broja or attempt a false nine which could mean Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea boss said: “The most important thing is to adapt, the squad needs to find a way to perform, that is the most important [thing]. We can play with one striker or maybe we can play without a striker. I think it is still a few days and I need to see and assess the squad about this situation”.