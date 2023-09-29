Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Change In System

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team must adapt as they will be missing striker Nicolas Jackson for the first time this season.
The 22-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card in the game against Aston Villa, which could mean a change of system for Chelsea for the first time this season and Pochettino admits he’ll either play with another striker, a hurried start for Armando Broja or attempt a false nine which could mean Raheem Sterling.
The Chelsea boss said: “The most important thing is to adapt, the squad needs to find a way to perform, that is the most important [thing]. We can play with one striker or maybe we can play without a striker. I think it is still a few days and I need to see and assess the squad about this situation”.
The blues still has mire injury to contend with has Ben Chilwell is likely to miss out for almost four weeks.
READ ALSO;
- Mauricio Pochettino To Make Kai Havertz Decision
- Chelsea Declare Mauricio Pochettino As New Head Coach
- Finally, Chelsea Announce Pochettino As New Manager
The player returned to the starting line-up but limped out late against Brighton with what looked like a harmless injury before first scans revealed deeper damage.
Chelsea boss told reporters ahead of the weekend that the England left-back will miss the game against Fulham and will need further assessment to determine the exact time scale.
He told reporters: “Yes [it’s the same leg as last season]. I think so. It’s the mechanism of the action. He was a little bit unlucky in the way he suffered the injury. It’s very sad because he was playing a very good game.
“It’s difficult to know. We need to assess in the next few days. The club will communicate.”
The Chelsea manager has failed to win any of his last 14 away games in the league counting from his time at Tottenham and will be desperate to build on their mood-boosting win against Brighton in the League Cup.