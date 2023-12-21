Maureen Esisi Advises Singles Not To Get Married, Says Marriage Is A Scam

The ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi, better known as Red Vigor has advised those looking for a partner never to get married because it’s a scam.

Taking to her Instagram page, she made a long list of requirements and things to consider before getting married.

Dishing out her advice, Esisi in her list mentions prioritising morality over religion, not ignoring moral failings, having sex with your significant other before heading down the aisle, and learning to save money for a rainy day.

She also noted that transparency in marriage is sometimes unhealthy.

She said divorce on the grounds of adultery is not a sin, being sexually compatible before marriage, do not marry a liability for the sake of love and respect is as important as food.

Speaking further, she advised that your mother-in-law is not your mother, being respectful of each other’s privacy, and having money in a marriage are all very important.

Above all, Maureen concluded that marriage is a fraud and no one should get married.

