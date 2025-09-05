Maulud: Emulate Virtues Of Prophet Muhammad, Pray For Nigeria, Kalu Urges Muslims

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Muslim Ummah to emulate the humility, justice and fairness of Prophet Muhammad.

Kalu stated this in a statement signed by Udora Orizu, his SA Press Affairs, felicitating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Community, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Mawlud, which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The deputy speaker congratulated Muslims across the country on the occasion, urging them to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

He urged them to practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad, noting that the best way to celebrate him is to follow his good examples.

Wishing Muslims happy Mawlud al-Nabī celebrations, Kalu urged them to continue to pray for the country and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “I encourage Nigerians of all faiths to use the celebration to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting the government’s efforts to strengthen national unity and foster development. The best way to celebrate Prophet Muhammad is to follow his good examples.

“I call on all Nigerians to join the government in ongoing efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption and to show love and understanding for one another.”