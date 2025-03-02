Mauduguri Flood: FG Flag’s Off Alau Dam Reconstruction

Share

The Federal Government has flagged off the reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam, Maiduguri to forestall future flooding, restore agricultural and other economic activities and create more jobs.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony for the reconstruction of the Alau Dam on Saturday, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said that the reconstruction of the Alau Dam will restore the dignity and livelihoods of the people of Borno, who were severely impacted by the devastating flood disaster of 2024.

It would be recalled that the Alau Dam collapsed on September 10, 2024, causing catastrophic flooding that killed several people and displaced thousands.

The dam which was built between 1984 and 1986 stored water from the Ngadda River, a Lake Chad tributary, mainly used for irrigation and source of water supply and within Maiduguri and its environs.

Zulum outlined several key benefits the people of Borno will gain from the rehabilitation of the dam, including enhanced agricultural activities, improved water supply, flood control, economic diversification, and community empowerment.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding Borno State, not just in terms of physical infrastructure, but in restoring the livelihoods and dignity of our citizens.

“We understand that sustainable development is inextricably linked to the availability of water resources, and the Alau Dam is crucial in this regard,” Zulum said.

The Governor said “The restoration and rehabilitation of this dam will bring numerous benefits to our people.

“This project will significantly improve irrigation capacity, enabling our farmers to cultivate more land and increase their yields.

This will boost food security, create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall economic development of the state.”

He acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the repair of the dam within short period of time.

Also speaking, the minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, who was the special guest of honour at the groundbreaking ceremony stated that the rehabilitation will be conducted in two phases.

The Minister said the Dam when completed, will enhance the provision of drinking water and revamp agricultural activities for thousands of people around the facility..

“It is evident that the reconstruction and upgrade of Alau Dam will significantly enhance the provision of potable drinking water, support downstream irrigation, boost socio-economic activities and enable flood control while facilitating other viable socio-economic activities capable of revamping people’s livelihoods and economic development.

“The project work is structured in two phases over a completion period of 24 months,” Utsev Saud.

He said the phase one will be executed between February and September 2025 to cover the critical interventions to mitigate immediate flood risks, while phase two will focus on extensive distilling and structural enhancements to ensure long-term functionality and resilience of the dam, commencing from October 2025.”

In his welcome address, the Borno State Commissioner of Water Resources, Tijjani Goni Alkali, applauded the federal government for its timely intervention in rehabilitating the dam.

Also, before leaving Alau community, Governor Zulum, approved the construction of a primary school and hospital for Alau community in Jere local government area.

“I have approved the construction of a primary school and hospital for Alau community to ensure development of the area” Zulum said while calling on people of the area to cooperate with the contractors and support the rehabilitation.

The chairman Senate Committee on Water and Sanitation, Senator Abdulaziz Yari represented by the vice chairman of the committee, Senator Eze Ken Emeka, and the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water and Sanitation, Sada Soli Jibia, attended the occasion.

Others are; Senator representing Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and House of Representatives members., the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar of Garbai El-Kanemi, led members of Borno Emirates Council, including the Waziri of Borno, Mutawali Shettima among other dignitaries.

