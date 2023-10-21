New Telegraph

October 21, 2023
Matthijs De Ligt Fit, Ready To Play For Bayern

In a time when Bayern Munich are beset with injury problems, they welcome a much-needed boost as Matthijs de Ligt is fit and ready to go again as the Dutchman is set to be paired with Korean defender, Kim Min-Jae at the back:

Tuchel on the centre-back duo for tomorrow: We’re planning with Matthijs de Ligt and Minjae Kim at centre-back. Matthijs has trained fully again and is ready for tomorrow.

Bayern are still looking for defenders because they only have three senior centre-backs on the team; Tarek Buchmann is still not ready because surprise surprise, he’s also injured.

The latest news is that the Rekordmeister are looking to bring in former Borussia Dortmund CB Sokratis Papasthatopoulos on a free transfer but are holding off on that move for the time being.

