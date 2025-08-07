Matters Arising As Nigerians Grapple With Downturn Of Power Outages

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on the effects on businesses and individuals of the announced outage as a result of maintenance on Omotosho-Ikeja West 330KV transmission line

The public notice by distribution companies in Lagos State to their customers of a planned power outage not only sent shock waves across the affected areas, but also customers and clients of companies in the concerned areas.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEKD) had penultimate week in their public notices alerted their customers that areas fed by Omotosho-Ikeja West 330KV transmission line would experience intermittent power supply and load shedding between Monday, July 28 and Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Outage in Lagos, Ogun

The DisCos explained that the outage was due to the maintenance of the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330 kV line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Sources had said that the outage will affect Lagos State and parts of Ogun State. Ikeja Electric and EKEDC are among Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies with the highest share of power supply from the national grid. IE serves larger parts of Lagos while EEKD services the southern part of the state, including Agbara community in Ogun State.

IE’s notice reads: “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on by Omotosho-Ikeja West 330KV transmission line from Monday July 28 to Thursday, August 21, 2025 between the hours of 8am and 5pm daily.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause.” Also, EKEDC’s message reads: “Kindly be informed that there will be a planned outage by our partner, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), from Monday, 28th July to Thursday 21st August, 2025 between 08:00- 15:00 hours daily.

This is to enable work to be safely carried out on the Omotosho/Ikeja West 330kV powerline.” Financial and commercial hubs such as Ikeja, Victoria Island, Apapa, Lekki, and Agbara, which rely heavily on grid electricity to power banking halls, manufacturing lines, and logistics operations, are now forced to shift to costly alternative energy sources such as diesel generators and gas plants.

A senior official at TCN, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented the consequential loss of the planned shutdown, adding that it is necessary to activate the urgent repair mechanism. According to her, the Omotosho–Ikeja West line is a “critical infrastructure” that poses a risk of systemic failure if left unattended. She said: “The announced shutdown is inevitable. It is painful, but necessary.

The grid has suffered technical challenges already this year. If we don’t fix it now, we risk nationwide blackouts in the near future.” The announcement has sparked anxiety among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who lack the capacity to absorb the high cost of alternative power.

Industries such as food processing, textile manufacturing, and tech startups—which are highly powerdependent—have raised alarms over expected service disruptions and job losses. Large businesses are also making contingency plans. A spokesperson for a major multinational food processing firm in Agbara said they will spend over N120 million on diesel to keep production running over the 25-day period.

ANED

The Spokesman of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies, (ANED), Sunday Oduntan confirmed that the outage will affect Lagos and parts of Ogun State such as Abeokuta, Sagamu, and Ogijo., adding that the maintenance was necessary to ensure critical infrastructure continue to function at optimal level. He regretted the negative impacts of the outage, and said that this would have been avoided if Nigeria was producing about 30,000 megawatts as opposed to the current megawatts between 5,000 and 5,500.

He also disclosed that the outage and the consequential socio-economic, industrial and business disruptions as well as losses and discomfort to households in the affected areas and their customers would have been avoided if the country had buffer stations that would have not necessitated the shutdown of power services during the maintenance. Odutan said: “Then talking about light will be off. Not that we just sit down and want to switch off lights. We are worried.

“This is what is going on. The Transmission Company of Nigeria, that is the transporter of electricity. That is the body, the company that takes electricity from the point of generation to us at distribution. They want to do a very essential maintenance. We call it planned maintenance. This maintenance affects a huge section of where we get our electricity from.

“They have to switch off for safety reasons to be able to carry out these repairs. And that repair is aimed at enhancing power supply. It will make things better. It has to be done. It is done elsewhere, all over the world. In England, where I have lived for 32 years, they do it. My friends in this sector in England, the difference between them and us, is that in Nigeria, we do not generate enough electricity.

“In England, they always have some power plants that are just there. That’s a buffer. When you want to do repair, they just switch to that one that is just standing by. “But they are doing that because they have more than enough in the country. In Nigeria, we are offering between 5,000 and 5,500 megawatts for 280 million people. If I didn’t know, we should have 30,000 megawatts today. So we don’t have any extra that we can use. That’s why when we switch it off, it goes off.”

Losses

Majority of businesses in Nigeria are concentrated or headquartered in Lagos. The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye said there is an estimated N13 trillion spent monthly on electricity bills in the state.

The announced shut down, if carried out to the letter has great revenue blow to the distribution companies and could compound liquidity challenge as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in its first-quarter 2025 report, stated that Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) collect the topmost revenue among 11 distribution companies in the company.

According to the NERC report, while IE collected N105 billion, EKEDC generated N101 billion. The announced shutdown will give a big blow to industrial activities and to financial and commercial hubs such as Victoria Island, Ikeja, Victoria Apapa, Lekki, and Agbara, that rely heavily on grid electricity to power financial institutions’ halls, logistics operations and manufacturing lines, that will be forced to devise costly alternative energy sources such as diesel generators, gas and solar plants.

In response to public backlash, a senior official at TCN, speaking on condition of anonymity, reaffirmed the need for the urgent repairs, describing the Omotosho–Ikeja West line as “critical infrastructure” that poses a risk of systemic failure if left unattended. “The work is painful, but necessary. The grid has suffered multiple collapses already this year. If we don’t fix it now, we risk nationwide blackouts in the near future,” the source stated.

MAN

There are concerns that the shutdown could cost the organised private sector an estimated N2 trillion as they would be forced to use alternative energy sources. The Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi said the shutdown will deal a big blow to the Ikeja axis, which houses most of the industries in the state. He decried that already, many of the industries have been battling incessant power outages which has forced the industrialists to resort to alternative energy sources, resulting in incurring exorbitant cost.

He also lamented the impact of the shutdown on the consumers as he advised that consumers should be ready to also pay more for goods and services within this period as the 25-day maintenance will have exponential effects on energy cost in the manufacturing sector as industrialists resort to diesel, fuel, cooking gas and solar. He lamented that in 2024 alone, prices of diesel and fuel (Premium Motor Spirit or petrol) skyrocketed total expenditure of industrialists on alternative energy sources to N1.11 trillion, a 42.3 per cent increase from N781.68 billion recorded in 2023.

According to him, with the announced blackout, local manufacturers would spend between N1.5 trillion and N2 trillion on alternative energy sources by end of the year. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The blackout we are experiencing in Lagos State following the maintenance and repairs being undertaken by the TCN is going to worsen power supply to the industrial sector, because Ikeja is the powerhouse of most industries manufacturing in Nigeria today. So our members are going to pay heavily for alternative energy sources, including petrol and diesel to gas for production.

“This will adversely spike up energy costs spending in our manufacturing sector, because already, we are spending lots to produce goods in Nigeria, as we are being confronted with deeprooted structural and macroeconomic challenges, especially regular electricity supply in the country.

“In 2024, local manufacturers’ total expenditure on alternative energy sources was N1.11 trillion. So we should expect that this intermittent blackout will see us spending more on alternative energy sources that could reach N1.5 trillion or N2 trillion in 2025. So, Nigerians should be ready to pay more for manufacturing products, because it is the only way to remain in production.”

Also, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chinyere Almona, said the announced outage will have negative impacts on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). She noted that MSMEs represent over 96 per cent of Nigerian businesses already grappling with deep-rooted structural and macroeconomic challenges.

CPPE

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, decried the consequential financial cost of the outage. He noted that business owners, residents, and the Nigerian economy at large will pay more for it. He noted that the outage will increase energy costs for businesses and manufacturers, which would impact productivity, pricing and turnover.

According to him, the cost will run into hundreds of billions of Naira. He, however, said that the maintenance of the Omotosho power plant was inevitable and appealed to the affected businesses and people to show understanding as according to him, the sacrifice of being without electricity supply is worth making to increase the nation’s grid capacity.

Yusuf said, “The cost of the proposal to shut down the supply to the grid for maintenance will be enormous. The implication is that businesses that rely on the grid for supply will now have to shift to alternative sources of power. So we are likely to see significant pressure on energy costs for businesses in this period. “Some businesses cannot afford to shut down; they have to operate 24 hours. We are talking about hotels, hospitals, supermarkets, and some manufacturers.

They have to operate 24 hours, and this requires power. Generally, even with the complaint of high tariffs, using the power sources from the grid is cheaper than alternative sources of power like diesel or gas. “This has a potentially huge cost implication for businesses, which will impact their bottom line. We are talking about close to a month. This will affect productivity because some businesses will have to operate for shorter hours due to the cost of energy. “It has implications for the economy in the Lagos area.

Don’t forget Lagos is the commercial nerve centre of the country. It consumes a substantial part of the power generation from the grid. The cost will run into hundreds of billions of Naira.” He added: “But again, we have been complaining about the quality of the National Grid, so if the government, through the TCN, is now committed to maintaining it and strengthening the capacity of the grid, I think it is a sacrifice that needs to be made.

“The performance of the grid has been poor due to poor investment, maintenance, and ageing facilities that have been there for years; that is why we have had a series of grid collapses. “The grid appears to be one of the weakest links in the power supply chain. So the decision to maintain it is commendable, but the effect on business is enormous. But it is a sacrifice worth making at this time,” he added.

Reactions and remedies

Executive Vice-President, Operations and Management, Genesis Energy, Mr Simon Shaibu, said it is unsavoury that such a maintenance could be said to be accompanied with such an outage for many weeks. He said such pains could have been avoided, adding that many other countries have devised and activated strategies that prevented shut down during maintenances of power plants in their countries.

Shaibu said: “The government or the power players need to do more because it shouldn’t be an issue. We have a generation capacity of more than 10,000 megawatts, but the output now is hovering between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts. So, again, there are so many stranded powers. “The handlers should do better so that the citizens will not suffer from this kind of maintenance issue. Maintenance should be planned. Upgrades should be planned.

“What happened in other countries is that they replaced it in such a way that the areas that are covered are not taking the losses because they are doing maintenance. So, I think it’s a work in progress, but the pains can be avoided. To me, as an industrial player, the pains can be avoided, but it is coming out of a long-time neglect of this kind of maintenance and it’s coming at this point.

So, hopefully, this will be done and we will get electricity as soon as possible.” An industry expert who preferred anonymity proffered a strategy that could prevent such a shutdown and the concomitant losses and inconveniencies. He said: “So the best thing is for the Nigerian power system to become a mesh local network. That is to say, it should be n minus one compliance. The problem is because the system is not n minus one compliance, which means the loss of one line is throwing the old huge network into the survey like this.

‘‘The answer is a long term planning system to satisfy n minus one compliance. “That’s what they need to do. I’m afraid that’s going to be the problem. And the future is get your system to be n minus one compliance.”

PowerUp Nigeria

Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, an electricity consumer right and power sector policy advocacy organisation, Mr Adetayo Adegbemle, said it was sad that power services shut down will still be contemplated in this digital era. He decried that it will have monumental negative impacts on businesses in the affected areas. Adegbemle said: “I think it is rather unfortunate that for the sake of maintenance, you have to shut down the whole vital and important location like Lagos State and some parts of Ogun State that consumer over 25% of the national grid power produced.

‘‘It also should signal something that despite all the funds that DCA has been giving in the last 10 years, they have not been able to provide us with the kind of service that we can be proud of. For a place like Nicos, there should be redundancy built into that system, so that servicing or maintenance on one leg would not adversely affect delivery to the city or to the state or to the location as it were. “I have definitely been asking.

We need to have an audited account of how the money that has been allocated to DisCos has been spent, and the effects or the improvements that it has on the national grid. We need to have that audited account and have it urgently. “On how we prevent this kind of national disturbance, it’s not so much about prevention.

The question here is, if the people that are doing our system design, if they have been doing a good job in the first instance, things like redundancy will have been built into a network. What it means basically by redundancy is that if one line is in use or is under maintenance or under service, then they can use another line to evacuate power to legal states.

“So for them to come and tell us that they are going to do that maintenance for over a month or close to a month and there is no redundancy or there is no alternative to evacuating power to legal states, it speaks of the inadequacy and inefficiency that TCN has been accused of in respect to the availability of funds that has been given to them.”