Matriculation: Poly Rector Urges Students To Shun Unethical Behaviours

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Engr Temitope John Alake has called on the students of the campus not to engage in any form of anti-social behaviour such as cybercrime, cultism, sexual harassment, or hooliganism, among others. The Rector also warned that the institution would not tolerate any form of commercial prostitution on the campus.

Alake also tasked the students with skill acquisition in order not to rely on a single source of income.

The Don spoke on Friday during the matriculation ceremony of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) students for the 2023/2024 academic session.

He said, “I understand quite well that many teens believe that higher institution is a place where you enjoy a lot of freedom and make friends, but sometimes that freedom often comes with consequences.

“The federal polytechnic ado has zero tolerance for all anti-social and unethical behaviours such as examination misconduct, prostitution, cultism, sexual harassment, hooliganism, gangsterism, corruption yahoo or whatever it is being called and any form of social vices.”

“Shun antisocial/ unethical behaviour, Don’t attend any party and never allow anybody to use you for money rituals. Desist from indecent and immoral dressings like tattered jeans, and micro jeans/skirts. Commercial prostitute centre is not allowed here.

“if you graduate without a skill, nothing has passed through you, apart from your course of studies make sure you acquire skill, don’t rely on a single source of income. Also, it is important to develop yourself digitally.

“Entrepreneurship is evolving in the world and as a result, the federal government of Nigeria mandated all tertiary institutions to establish skill acquisition centres for the training and certification of their students.

“Pursuant to this laudable initiative, the management of this Institution established a centre called The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Vocational Studies (CEDVS) which is poised to execute the National Qualification Framework (NSQF).”

At the Matriculation ceremony, Rector awards were presented to students who were at the top of their classes in the last academic session.

The Rector stated that such an award has been in existence in the school for the past 23 years.