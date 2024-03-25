Matriculation: FUT Minna Matriculates 5,531 Students

…As VC laments paucity of accommodation space

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Professor Farouk Adamu Kuta expressed concerns over the paucity of hostel accommodation within the campuses as it matriculates 5,532 students out of the 6,244 candidates who applied for admission into the University.

He made this disclosure on Monday during the Matriculation ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic session at the university convocation square Gidan Kwano campus Minna, the Niger capital.

He however assured that the institution is working round the clock with other stakeholders to provide affordable and convenient hostel accommodation.

He equally told the students to count themselves lucky to be part of the 36th Matriculation Ceremony of the University, stressing that out of the 6,244 candidates who applied for admission into the University, only 5,532 were privileged to have been given the admission to study various degree programmes offered in the University.

One of the newly matriculated students with the Computer Engineering Department, Amanda Ann Adams, said it was a dream come true for her to be among the 5,534 students who were offered admission by the institution, adding that “I did not only get the admission, I got the course that I wanted to study”.

The VC warned the newly admitted students of the University to refrain from cultism and any form of fraud or financial crimes, saying that the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline in the school.

He then assured the students that under his leadership, the University will continue to strive to make their stay worthwhile, adding that “your time in this University, you will have a wonderful experience and a memorable transformation.