Mati Targets Team Glory At ITTF-Africa Championships

After nearly three years away from the Nigerian national team, Mati Taiwo is back, and his return couldn’t be more symbolic.

As Nigeria prepares to defend its men’s team title at the 2025 ITTF-Africa Championships in Tunis, to be held from October 12-19. Mati earned his place on the team through hard work, helped Nigeria to secure a men’s team victory and reached the semifinals in singles at the 2025 West Africa Regional Championships in Lagos.

These performances were pivotal to his selection, including the ranking points he garnered at WTT Contender Lagos. Now based in France and playing for league side Association tennis de table Le Havre, Mati has been rebuilding his form, helping his club in the French Pro B Division and competing at various WTT events occasionally.

“I feel positive and more confident to be back,” he said. “I’ve been preparing really well for this tournament.”